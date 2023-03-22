Russia boosts defenses near Japan in response to 'increasing' U.S. military presence

'To contain Russia and China, the United States is... continuing to create a new American security architecture in this region'

Russia on Wednesday said it deployed a division of its Bastion coastal defense missile systems to an island of the Kuril archipelago – part of which Japan claims as its territory – in response to “significantly increasing” U.S. military presence in the region.

The move was part of a wider strengthening of Russian defenses in its vast far eastern regions, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, partly in response to what he called efforts by the United States to “contain” Russia and China.

Shoigu made his remarks a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping cemented their "no limits" partnership at talks in Moscow with agreements on deeper energy and military cooperation.

“To contain Russia and China, the United States is significantly increasing its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region, strengthening its political and military links with its allies, continuing to create a new American security architecture in this region," Shoigu said.

Shoigu said the Bastion system on the Paramushir island would bolster Russian security around the Kuril island chain.

Japan, a close U.S. ally, claims the four southern Kuril islands, which were seized by Soviet forces at the end of World War II. Tokyo does not claim Paramushir, one of the northern islands.

The issue has prevented Moscow and Tokyo ever signing a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.