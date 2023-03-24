North Korea claims ‘radioactive tsunami’ weapon test

Western analysts skeptical whether the underwater vehicle is ready for deployment or whether it presents a major new threat

North Korea has tested a new nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, state media reported on Friday, as leader Kim Jong Un warned joint military drills by South Korea and the U.S. should stop.

During the test, the new North Korean drone cruised underwater at a depth of 260-500 feet for over 59 hours and detonated a non-nuclear payload in waters off its east coast on Thursday, North Korean state news agency said.

AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency Photo released by North Korean state media showed Kim smiling next to a large torpedo-shaped object.

Analysts say North Korea is showing off its increasingly diverse nuclear threats to Washington and Seoul, though they are skeptical whether the underwater vehicle is ready for deployment or whether the device presents a major new threat.

According to North Korea's official news agency KCNA, “This nuclear underwater assault drone may be launched at any coast and port or operated while being towed by a surface ship.” It is built to “stealthily infiltrate into operational waters and make a super-scale radioactive tsunami through an underwater explosion to destroy naval strike groups and major operational ports of the enemy.”

The drone is named “Haeil,” a Korean word meaning tidal waves or tsunamis.