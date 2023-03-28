These statements come as a U.S. Navy carrier strike group arrived in South Korea on Tuesday

N.Korea’s Kim calls on boosting production of ‘weapon-grade’ nuke materials

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday called on ramping up production of “weapon-grade nuclear materials” as the country unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads.

According to state media, Kim was briefed by officials from the nuclear weapons institute and said that the country should prepare to use the nuclear weapons “anytime and anywhere.” He also “put spurs to continuing to produce powerful nuclear weapons" that, as Kim said, would strike fear into North Korea’s enemies.

As he inspected new tactical nuclear warheads, “Hwasan-31,” which can be used with different types of missiles, Kim urged to expand the “production of weapons-grade nuclear materials.” According to the North Korean leader, it is needed for an “exponential” increase in the country’s arsenal.

These statements come as a U.S. Navy carrier strike group arrived in South Korea on Tuesday. North Korea has previously warned of “overwhelming response” against South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises. Earlier on Monday, Seoul said that the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles that landed in the Sea of Japan.