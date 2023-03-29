'External pressure will not hinder our determination to go to the world. Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy'

External pressure will not stop Taipei from engaging with the world, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday in response to a Chinese threat of “resolute countermeasures” over her transit through the United States.

China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned U.S. officials not to meet Tsai, viewing it as support for the island’s desire to be deemed a separate country. Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Tsai’s "transits" were for her to meet U.S. officials and lawmakers, particularly U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"If she has contact with… McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhu said.

Last August, China staged war games around Taiwan when then-U.S. house speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and Taiwan's armed forces said they were keeping watch for any Chinese moves while Tsai was abroad.

Tsai is going to Guatemala and Belize, transiting through New York first and Los Angeles on the way back. While not officially confirmed, she is expected to meet McCarthy while in California.

"External pressure will not hinder our determination to go to the world," Tsai said in a veiled reference to China, framing the trip as a chance to show Taiwan’s commitment to democratic values on the world stage.

"We are calm and confident. Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world. Although this road is rough, Taiwan is not alone," she added.

Tsai's transit came at a time when U.S. relations with China are at what some analysts see as their worst level since Washington normalized ties with Beijing in 1979.