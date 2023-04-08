Taiwan to work with U.S. to counter ‘authoritarian expansion’ from China

'It’s important that all democracies stand together against tyranny and oppression'

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Saturday that Taipei would continue to work with the United States and other democracies as the island faces “continued authoritarian expansionism” from China.

Her comments came after Beijing announced three days of military exercises around Taiwan, calling them a “stern warning” to the self-ruled island’s government after Tsai met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California earlier this week.

Hours after the announcement by Beijing – which views self-ruled Taiwan as part of its own territory – Tsai met with a U.S. congressional delegation in Taipei.

“In recent years, we have faced continued authoritarian expansionism,” Tsai said at the meeting. “Cooperation among democracies has become even more important. We will continue to work with the U.S. and other like-minded countries to jointly defend the values of freedom and democracy.”

Michael McCaul – House foreign affairs committee chairman who oversees all U.S. military sales to foreign nations – said Washington was working to quickly supply arms and training to Taiwan, “not for war, but for peace.”

“It’s important that all democracies stand together against tyranny and oppression, whether it be [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to Communist China’s acts of aggression against your nation and the Pacific,” he told Tsai.

Dubbed "United Sharp Sword,” China's three-day operation will run until Monday, the People's Liberation Army said in a statement.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it would respond to China's operation "with a calm, rational, and serious attitude, and monitor the situation based on the principle of 'not escalating conflicts, nor causing disputes' to defend our national sovereignty and security.”