China simulates precision strikes against Taiwan in 2nd day of drills

The Chinese military on Sunday simulated precision strikes against Taiwan in a second day of drills launched in response to the island president’s meeting with the U.S. House speaker.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had detected nine Chinese warships and 58 aircraft around the island. The ministry added that it was monitoring China's missile forces.

The three-day drills dubbed “Joint Sword” began on Saturday, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen came back from the trip to the United States where she met with U.S. House speaker Kevin McCarthy. China, which considers Taiwan as its own territory, denounced the meeting.

"Under the unified command of the theater joint operations command center, multiple types of units carried out simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island and the surrounding sea areas, and continue to maintain an offensive posture around the island," Chinese state television said.

According to the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command, the drills included rehearsing an encirclement of Taiwan. An unnamed source also told Reuters that China had been conducting simulated air and sea attacks on "foreign military targets" in the waters off Taiwan's coast.

Taipei condemned the drills, while Washington said it was "monitoring Beijing's actions closely." A State Department spokesperson told reporters the U.S. had "consistently urged restraint and no change to the status quo."