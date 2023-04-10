The three-day exercises were announced on Saturday following Taiwan President’s return from a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

China’s military said on Monday that Taiwan military drills were “successfully completed” after practicing naval blockades around the self-ruled island.

The three-day exercises were announced on Saturday following Taiwan President’s return from a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. Beijing, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory, condemned the meeting.

Taipei said that on Monday a Chinese aircraft carrier joined in combat patrols in addition to another surge of warplanes near the island. According to Chinese state media, the aircraft included nuclear-capable H-6 bombers armed with live missiles. It added that the warships carried out exercises to “form a multi-directional island-encompassing blockade situation.”

During the previous two days of the drills, the Chinese military simulated targeted strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island. Dozens of planes had also practiced an "aerial blockade."

The United States, which had repeatedly called for China to show restraint, on Monday sent the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer through contested parts of the South China Sea. The move sparked more anger from Beijing, which said the vessel had "illegally intruded" into its territorial waters.

It also warned that Taiwan’s independence and cross-strait peace were "mutually exclusive." In addition, China blamed Taipei and unnamed "foreign forces" supporting it for the tensions.