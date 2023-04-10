'His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way'

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday to a little boy and his family after a video showed him kissing and asking the boy to "suck his tongue" during a televised local event.

In the viral video that was met with a storm of reactions and criticism, a child initially requested to hug the 87-year-old Dalai Lama who then asked for and received a kiss on the lips. The spiritual leader then stuck his tongue out at the visibly taken aback child and said, “suck my tongue."

Despite the child’s shocked reaction, there was an outbreak of laughter from the assembly and two more attempts by the Dalai Lama to hug the child. At the final attempt, the boy flinched away.

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," read a statement posted on the Dalai Lama's official Twitter account. "His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and in front of the cameras. He regrets this incident."

The Dalai Lama embodies the Tibetan autonomy movement, but the international spotlight he enjoyed after he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 has faded in recent years. This decline in interest is partly explained by the age of the monk who has had to limit his travels, but also by the growing economic and political influence of China.

The video was filmed during a Dalai Lama audience in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamsala in northern India, where he has lived in exile since the failed 1951 Tibetan uprising against the Chinese government.