U.S., Philippines launch largest-ever joint military drills

The United States and the Philippines on Tuesday launched their largest-ever joint military exercises, a day after China completed their drills simulating strikes and blockade of Taiwan.

The annual exercises dubbed 'Balikatan', which means “shoulder to shoulder" in Filipino, will include a live-fire drill in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims to be part of its territory. Nearly 18,000 are involved in the exercises that will also include military helicopters landing on a Philippine island off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, nearly 180 miles from Taiwan.

"In order for us to protect our sovereign territory, we really have to drill and exercise how we are going to retake an island that's been taken away from us," Philippine exercises spokesman Colonel Michael Logico told reporters.

For the first time the exercises are held under President Ferdinand Marcos, who seeks to strengthen ties with the United States. In recent months, Manila and Washington agreed to restart joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea.

They also sealed a deal to expand the U.S. forces' footprint in the Philippines. They will be allowed to use an additional four Philippine military bases under the pact, including a naval base not far from Taiwan, which sparked backlash from China.