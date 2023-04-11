Wearing masks has always been common in Japan even before the Covid-19 pandemic

One month after the relaxation of Japanese Covid-19 guidelines, about 86 percent of the population continue to wear their masks in public, according to an artificial intelligence system developed by broadcaster NTV, which interviewed people at Tokyo Station.

The results illustrate a widespread preference for wearing masks in public, even when the authorities do not insist on the issue, which differs from the norm in force in Western countries, the Japan Times website reported on Tuesday.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP A woman wearing a face mask amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, uses an umbrella to shelter from the rain while crossing a street in Tokyo, Japan.

The AiD AI system, which analyzed video footage of people walking in front of the station on Monday, showed that 85.6 percent of passers-by wore masks, a slight decrease compared to the figure of 89.7 percent collected on March 13, when the mask guidelines were revised.

Every citizen has the choice to wear the mask or not, according to the new guidelines.

Covid-19 cases have declined in recent weeks, with 9,940 daily cases reported nationwide on Tuesday, compared to almost 250,000 at the beginning of January. Cases in Tokyo have been rising gradually, however, with the capital reporting 1,490 cases on Tuesday, up from 1,357 the previous week.

