China’s Xi calls on armed forces to train for ‘actual combat’

The military must 'resolutely defend China’s territorial and maritime interests, and strive to protect overall peripheral stability'

China’s President Xi Jinping on Tuesday told his armed forces to “strengthen military training oriented towards actual combat,” days after Beijing conducted military drills near Taiwan which Germany condemned as “threatening.”

Xi’s comments – made on a naval inspection trip – came amid heightened tensions in the region after the show of force by Beijing, which considers self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory. The three-day military drills earlier this week were launched in response to a visit last week by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, where she met with lawmakers and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The military must “resolutely defend China’s territorial and maritime interests, and strive to protect overall peripheral stability,” state media CCTV cited Xi as telling the People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command Navy.

Xi added that China must be "innovative in its concepts and methods of combat.”

Ahead of a visit to Beijing by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Berlin accused China of inflaming tensions with the drills, calling such measures “threatening military gestures” that “increase the risk of unintended military clashes.”

Beijing has also criticized a plan for U.S. forces to use a growing number of bases in the Philippines, including one near Taiwan.

Washington and Manila are holding their largest-ever joint military drills this week, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken committing to “standing with the Philippines against any intimidation or coercion, including in the South China Sea.”