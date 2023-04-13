North Korea fires ICBM, prompting Japan to issue evacuation order

Hokkaido residents told to 'evacuate immediately' as Pyongyang makes show of force

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday, leading Japan to issue evacuation orders on its northern island of Hokkaido.

Japan later rescinded the order to "evacuate immediately," announced by local authorities, saying that the missile did not land in Japanese territory. According to the warning, the missile was believed to hit at 8:00 am local time.

South Korea's joint chiefs of staffs confirmed that "North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," also known as the Sea of Japan.

The launch is the latest in the dictatorship's bellicose posturing against South Korea and Japan, coming a day after Pyongyang threatened "offensive" nuclear expansion in a show of force against the US and its regional allies.

South Korea called Pyongyang "irresponsible" after it stopped answering calls on a hotline last week, which come twice a day.

Last Saturday, North Korean media said the country had tested an underwater nuclear drone, a response to continued military drills between the US and South Korea.

Kim ordered a string of missile launches last month against South Korean-American drills, although these were short-range projectiles.