Representatives of the Israeli embassy in Seoul were on their way to the scene of the accident and to the hospitals where those injured were taken

An Israeli woman died after a bus full of Israeli tourists flipped over in South Korea on Thursday, leaving two others critically injured and nearly 30 others hurt.

According to Chungbuk Fire Service and Israel's Foreign Ministry, the woman in her 60s succumbed to her injuries after the bus, carrying 33 Israeli tourists, flipped over on a curve in the North Chungcheong province. There was a driver and a guide as well, who suffered minor injuries.

Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed that, according to the medical services in South Korea, one Israeli died, two were in critical condition, and 29 others were hurt.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen spoke with South Korea's Israeli envoy Akiva Tor and thanked the embassy staff for their quick action in arriving at the scene to help those wounded. Cohen conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured as well as his appreciation to the emergency and medical teams of South Korea for their care of the Israeli citizens, an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement said.

Speaking to i24NEWS, Rabbi Osher Litzman, the chief rabbi of the Chabad Jewish Community of the Republic of Korea, said that he was confident those injured in the accident will receive the best care.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646535126665273344 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Local police said they were investigating the case, including a statement by the Korean driver who claimed there was a faulty gearbox.

South Korean media reported that the bus involved in the crash left the southeastern city of Gyeongju - a popular tourist destination due to its rich history and culture - until it crashed Suanbo, the place where Israeli tourists were supposed to spend the night. Witnesses said the bus stopped as it climbed a hill past a hotel in Suanbo, reversed, and overturned on its side.