Kim warns of 'extreme horror' after N. Korea tests new solid-fueled ICBM

Kim ratchets up the rhetoric as test of new solid-fuel ICMB triggers scare in Japan

North Korea’s state-run media on Friday broadcast video footage of the country’s test launch of its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-18.

Leader Kim Jong Un guided the test, and warned it would make enemies “experience a clearer security crisis, and constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts.”

South Korea said that North fired what appeared to be a new-type ballistic missile on Thursday, triggering a scare in northern Japan, where Hokkaido residents were initially told to take cover. The missile, fired from near Pyongyang, flew about 1,000 km (620 miles) before landing in waters east of North Korea, officials said.

The video aired by the state television showed the missile arriving at the launch venue and being launched into space.

Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for North Korea, as it could help the North deploy its missiles faster in the event of a war.

All of Pyongyang's previously known intercontinental ballistic missiles have been liquid-fueled, and the Friday test marks a long-desired breakthrough for the country's banned weapons programs.