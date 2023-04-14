South Korea: 4 Israeli tourists remain in serious condition after bus crash

Woman killed in the accident named as Hadera resident Margarita Schwartzberg

Four Israeli tourists remained in life-threatening condition after a bus carrying their group overturned on a rural road in central South Korea, leaving one person dead and dozens more injured.

The bus carrying 33 Israeli tourists was travelling from the popular historic city of Gyeongju in the southeast to nearby Chungju when it flipped over late Thursday after taking a sharp turn.

"The steep road caused the bus to slide down as it was changing gears, and it appears the driver lost control and hit the nearby trees, which caused it to flip onto its side," Chungju police said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said that, according to South Korean officials, one Israeli woman had been killed, with the rest of the passengers injured, including some seriously. The fatality was named on Friday as Margarita Schwartzberg, 60, of Hadera.

The South Korean driver and tour guide were also injured and taken to hospital, local authorities said.

The ministry said the crash happened as the bus rolled backward while the driver was shifting gears. Ministry officials said the exact cause is under investigation.