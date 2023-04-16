According to local media reports, the assailants were posing as journalists

A former member of India’s parliament, Atiq Ahmed, was shot dead along with his brother while being escorted by police for a medical check-up on Saturday, which was broadcasted on live television.

The footage showed the two men being shot by a gunman who reached over the shoulders of police officers and pointed a pistol at Ahmed’s turban. His brother Ashraf Ahmed was also shot and the two victims died within minutes. One policeman was wounded during the attack.

The disturbing video was aired on TV channels and shared on social media. Police rushed to arrest three men suspected of carrying out the attack. After the shooting, they shouted Hindu religious chants and then surrendered.

According to local media reports, the assailants were posing as journalists, who were among a crowd of people in front of a hospital in the city of Prayagraj in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where the victims were escorted by police. The two brothers, who are allegedly kingpins in a local criminal organization, were brought there handcuffed.

Atiq Ahmed was convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to two years in prison last March. Last week, his teenage son was shot dead by police.

Speaking to the journalists moments before his assassination, Ahmed told them he wasn’t allowed to attend his son’s funeral. He has also previously claimed that police were threatening his life.