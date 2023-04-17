Ship sent on 'routine' deployment 'where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law'

The U.S. sent a warship through the Strait of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the American Navy, coming off the heels of Chinese exercises surrounding the island.

The deployment of the destroyer USS Milius is “routine,” according to the US Navy’s 7th Fleet. The deployment comes after Chinese forces drilled precision strikes and simulated a blockade on Taiwan last week.

In turn, this was in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the US and her high-level meetings with American officials.

The Milius sailed "where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," the 7th Fleet said.

The ship's "transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Tensions have risen over Taiwan in recent months, with the war in Ukraine elevating fears that Beijing will want to assert its authority over the Pacific island, which China considers part of its territory despite never being under control in the communist era.

The U.S. also held a massive exercise with the Philippines in a show of force last week, after China ended its war games.