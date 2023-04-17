China urges Israel, Palestinians to resume peace talks

China's foreign minister says Beijing is ready to “play a constructive role” in promoting peace in the region

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday he was very concerned about the increasing tensions between Israel and Palestinians and called on the two sides to resume peace talks as soon as possible.

The minister called both his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts to discuss the current situation in the region. He also said that China is ready to “play a constructive role” in promoting peace, according to the ministry’s statement.

Earlier in April, amid violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians who barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that "China is deeply concerned over the recent escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict.”

“We call on all parties, Israel in particular, to show calm and restraint and immediately stop all words and deeds that might heighten tensions,” she added.

China has recently mediated a historic rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The two states that severed ties in 2016 are planning to reinstate embassies before May 9.