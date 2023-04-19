China resumes construction on fifth station in Antarctica

New support facilities and work for a larger structure have emerged at the site after several years of inactivity after construction began in 2018

China is making "significant progress" in building the country's fifth research facility in Antarctica after a lull of several years, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

New support facilities and work for a larger structure have emerged at the site after several years of inactivity after construction began in 2018, the Washington-based think tank said in a report released Tuesday. The findings are based on satellite images taken in recent months by Maxar.

The site - a research station that China has hailed as a way to expand its scientific research in Antarctica - could also be used to improve the country's intelligence gathering, CSIS said.

China is far from alone in expanding its research presence and activities on the frozen continent, where a number of countries, including the United States, Britain and South Korea, operate research stations.

But attention has focused on the potential dual use of Chinese facilities amid growing competition with the United States and Western concerns about Beijing's assertive foreign policy and surveillance capabilities.

According to the CSIS report, the new station, located on the island near the Ross Sea, is triangulated with China's other coastal stations in Antarctica to "fill a significant gap in Chinese coverage" of the continent, and could support intelligence gathering since it includes a satellite ground station.

The station's location could allow China to "gather signal intelligence from U.S. allies Australia and New Zealand" and "collect telemetry data on rockets launched from newly established space facilities in both countries," the report said.

When completed, the 1.2 acre station is expected to include a scientific research and observation area, an energy facility, a main building, a logistics facility, and a dock for Chinese Xuelong icebreakers, according to CSIS.