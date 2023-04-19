India’s population to top China, with 2.9 million more people by mid-2023

India's population by mid-2023 is estimated at 1.4286 billion, against China’s 1.4257 billion; U.S. is a distant third with 340 million by end of June

India is expected to pass China as the world’s most populous nation, with almost three million more people than its neighbor by the middle of this year, data released by the United Nations on Wednesday revealed.

India's population by mid-2023 is estimated at 1.4286 billion, against China’s 1.4257 billion – 2.9 million fewer – according to the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) "State of World Population Report.” The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million as of the end of June.

Population experts using previous UN data projected India’s population to surpass China’s by the end of this month, but the global body’s latest report did not specify a date.

Although both nations will account for more than a third of the estimated global population of 8.045 billion, population growth in both has been slowing. India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2 percent since 2011, down from 1.7 percent in the previous decade, government data showed.

Last year, China's population fell for the first time in six decades, a historic turn expected to usher in a long period of decline in citizen numbers, with profound implications for its economy and the world.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said population dividends depend not only on quantity but also on quality: "Population is important but talents are also important...China has taken active measures to respond to population aging.”