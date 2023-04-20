Thousands flock to remote Australian town for 'mind-blowing' eclipse

'There’s nothing else you can see which looks like that. It was just awesome'

Thousands of people have flocked to the remote Australian town of Exmouth, to witness a rare lunar eclipse. Under a cloudless sky, the area darkened for about 60 seconds as the moon cast a shadow 25 miles wide, as reported by the BBC.

“Isn’t it incredible? This is so fantastic. It was mind-blowing. It was so sharp and it was so bright. You could see the corona around the sun there,” the visibly excited NASA astronomer Henry Throop told AP.

“It’s only a minute long, but it really felt like a long time. There’s nothing else you can see which looks like that. It was just awesome.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648725848906661900 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Located 745 miles north of Perth, in Western Australia, the tourist town usually has a population of fewer than 3,000. But the number of people multiplied sevenfold, as a destination for stargazers hoping to catch a glimpse of the celestial event.

Total solar eclipses are part of a rare hybrid eclipse, occurring only a few times a century. The event could first be seen in the Indian Ocean at sunrise and ended at sunset in the Pacific Ocean, where viewers at different points in the path were able to see different “hybrid” phases.

(AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi) Children watch solar eclipse reflected on the base of a telescope in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

It was a sight enjoyed by people in Western Australia, East Timor and West Papua. Those who made Exmouth their temporary home were the only ones able to witness the total eclipse around noon, and experience the drop in temperature, the darkened sky, and the stars coming out.

Some saw a total eclipse of the sun, others observed what’s known as an annular solar eclipse - where the moon is too small to completely block out the sun. The last hybrid solar eclipse was in November 2013, and NASA expects the next in 2031.