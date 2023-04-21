'We are satisfied with our access to the strength for a tit-for-tat strike against the U.S. nuclear threat'

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui was quoted in state media on Friday as criticizing the United States and other Group of Seven countries after urging denuclearization.

The G7 foreign ministers had condemned North Korea’s April 13 test of what Pyongyang said was a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, and urged denuclearization following a statement at the end of their meeting in Japan on Tuesday.

Pyongyang’s position as a nuclear weapons state will remain an undeniable reality as it builds up its forces until military threats from the U.S. and its allies are eliminated, Choe said, KCNA reported.

Tensions have flared as North Korea continues to ramp up military activities, threatening “more practical and offensive” action as U.S. and South Korean forces hold annual spring military exercises Pyongyang called a rehearsal for “an all-out, nuclear war.”

Choe said North Korea's status as a nuclear power was "final and irreversible," and would stay an "undeniable and stark reality" even if Washington and others in the West denied it.

Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons is only intended to guard against U.S. threats, she added, telling Washington to drop its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang to ensure its own security.

"We will never seek any recognition or approval from anyone, as we are satisfied with our access to the strength for a tit-for-tat strike against the U.S. nuclear threat," KCNA quoted her as saying.

Choe further accused the G7 countries of illegally interfering in North Korea’s internal affairs by demanding denuclearization, saying Pyongyang would respond if they attempted to violate its sovereignty and fundamental interests.