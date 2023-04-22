Japan puts military on alert over possible North Korean missile launches

The move comes after Pyongyang announced earlier this week that it was ready to launch its first military spy satellite

Japan's Defense Ministry on Saturday ordered its military to prepare for possible North Korean ballistic missile launches.

Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada told the country's Self-Defense Forces "there is a possibility of ordering destructive measures against ballistic missiles and others", according to a statement from the defense ministry. He instructed troops to "implement measures necessary to limit damage in the event of a ballistic missile falling".

The move comes after Pyongyang announced earlier this week that it was ready to launch its first military spy satellite. Placing the satellite into orbit would require a long-range projectile, which North Korea is banned from launching as the UN views such exercises as tests of ballistic missile technology.

Hamada ordered preparations for the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 missile interceptors, as well as military units in the southern prefecture of Okinawa that can operate Patriot PAC-3 missiles. G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan on Tuesday demanded North Korea refrain from any further ballistic missile tests following a spate of launches this year.