Indonesia's main party names anti-Israel politician as presidential candidate

Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo is best known internationally for his failed bid to ban Israel from an under-20 soccer tournament

Indonesia's largest party said on Friday it nominated as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election a provincial governor known internationally for adopting an anti-Israeli stance.

The selection of Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo as the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle's (PDI-P) candidate for the February 14 election was announced by party leader Megawati Sukarnoputri.

Last month, along with the governor of Bali, he called for a boycott of Israel's participation in the Under–20 soccer World Cup that had been due to be played on the island.

Indonesia and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations and support for the Palestinians is high in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

Soccer's governing body FIFA removed Indonesia as the tournament's host over the political turmoil, leaving local fans in dismay.

According to FIFA regulations, the host for any of its international tournaments must allow fans from all over the world to come to the matches, as was the case during the World Cup this past winter in Qatar.