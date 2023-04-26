The terrorist act, carried out during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country in August 2021, killed 13 American troops and nearly 170 Afghans

Taliban kills IS militant behind deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport

The Taliban ground assault killed the Islamic State militant who was the mastermind of the 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The terrorist act, carried out during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country in August 2021, killed 13 American troops and nearly 170 Afghans. The IS leader behind the attack died in a series of battles with the Taliban in southern Afghanistan earlier this month, according to American officials.

It was not immediately clear to the U.S. and the Taliban that this man was linked to the Kabul bombing, but in recent days it was confirmed “with high confidence” by U.S. intelligence. The information was shared with the relatives of the U.S. troops killed in the 2021 suicide attack.

A U.S. administration official told AP that it was their “moral responsibility” to let the victims’ families know that the “mastermind” and “person most responsible for the airport attack '' had died. According to the official, it was confirmed that the IS leader had “remained a key plotter and overseer” for the group.

Several officials also told AP that Washington didn’t play any role in the killing and that the operation was not coordinated with the Taliban. The U.S. only learned about this “significant” action through its “over the horizon” intelligence sources, the officials added.