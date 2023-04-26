Tobacco company fined $635 million for breaking U.S. sanctions

'This is the single largest North Korean sanctions penalty in the history of the Justice Department'

“This is the single largest North Korean sanctions penalty in the history of the Justice Department,” Matthew Olsen, assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Justice Department, said in a news conference, it is “the latest warning to companies everywhere about the costs and consequences of violating U.S. sanctions.”

British American Tobacco (BAT) was ordered to pay “more than $629 million dollars in penalties” after its subsidiary, BAT Marketing Singapore (BATMS), pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions.

The Justice Department claims that the company received approximately $428 million dollars funneled back to them. Olsen said, “allowing funds to illegally flow into the coffers of the DPRK is an unconscionable act.”

“We deeply regret the misconduct arising from historical business activities that led to these settlements, and acknowledge that we fell short of the highest standards rightly expected of us," the company's CEO Jack Bowles said in a statement.

At the news conference, Olsen said that BAT sold tobacco products to North Korea through a third-party company between 2007 and 2017, despite claiming to have ended all business in the totalitarian regime as required by U.S. sanctions.

"The United States faces rising threats from authoritarian regimes, including North Korea, Russia, Iran and China. Sanctions and export controls are among the most powerful weapons in our arsenal," said the assistant U.S. Attorney General.

Washington has been cracking down on sanction violations, and recently revealed evidence that Russia was again looking to North Korea for weapons for use in Ukraine, in exchange for food and other commodities needed in Pyongyang.

Those being targeted include many based in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, that grant companies slapped with sanctions access to the international financial market and help them hide their trade with foreign customers.