South Korea, U.S. tout ‘ironclad alliance’ in face of North’s nuclear threat

North Korea's rapidly advancing weapons programs raising question of whether Washington would use nuclear weapons to defend Seoul under 'extended deterrence'

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol to Washington on Wednesday for talks meant to deepen collaboration on deterring North Korea’s nuclear threat amid worry about its growing arsenal.

Upon Yoon’s arrival, Biden lauded what he called the "unbreakable bond" of the countries' "iron-clad alliance," forged in the Korean War seven decades ago. “We celebrate… the shared vision of our future and a deep friendship – the Republic of Korea and the United States," Biden said.

North Korea's rapidly advancing weapons programs – including ballistic missiles that can reach U.S. cities – have raised questions about whether Washington would really use its nuclear weapons to defend South Korea under what it calls "extended deterrence."

During their meeting in the White House, Biden told Yoon that Washington was "doubling down on our cooperation as allies even as (Pyongyang) ramps up its challenges." In a subsequent briefing to reporters, the U.S. leader said a nuclear attack by Pyongyang would result in the "end" of the regime.

Yoon responded by saying that the U.S.-South Korean alliance was not "contractual" but an "everlasting partnership," asserting that peace can be achieved "through the superiority of overwhelming force and not a false peace based on the goodwill of the other side."

He continued to apparently direct criticism at China and Russia for what the West considers aggressive policies: “Attempts to alter status quo by force, supply chain fragmentation and disruption, challenges in food and energy security are threatening global peace and stability.”

Ahead of Yoon's arrival, senior U.S. officials said the two leaders would announce measures to reinforce deterrence against North Korea, including the first deployment of a U.S. nuclear missile submarine to the country in decades.

What will be known as the Washington Declaration will also create a U.S.-South Korean consultative group, giving Seoul more information and input on nuclear policy – although Washington will retain sole command of its weapons, the officials said, AFP reported.