Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol unveil a new plan to counter North Korea’s nuclear threat

US President Joe Biden is warning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that his regime would be finished if he were to launch a nuclear attack on the United States or its allies.

North Korea's rapidly advancing weapons programs - including ballistic missiles that can reach U.S. cities - have raised questions about whether the U.S. would really use its nuclear weapons to defend South Korea under what it calls "extended deterrence."

“A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partisans — partners — is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action,” Biden tells a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon said that peace on the peninsula will come through force and that US nukes will play a role in a counterattack should Pyongyang use its nukes against the south.

Yoon added that the new commitment by the “righteous alliance” includes plans for bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack, the establishment of a nuclear consultative group and improved sharing of information on nuclear and strategic weapons operation plans.

“Sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula does not happen automatically,” Yoon said.

Biden and Yoon aides have been working on details of the plan for months and agreed that “occasional” and “very clear demonstrations of the strength” of U.S. extended deterrence capabilities needed to be an essential aspect of the agreement, according to three senior Biden administration officials who briefed the media ahead of the announcement.