U.S. and South Korean presidents warned that North Korea would face the 'end' of its regime if it used its nuclear arsenal

China warned South Korea and the United States on Thursday not to "provoke a confrontation" with Pyongyang, after the U.S. and South Korean presidents warned that North Korea would face the "end" of its regime if it used its nuclear arsenal.

"All parties should face the crux of the (Korean) peninsula problem and play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful settlement of the issue," warned Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. She called for not "deliberately stirring up tensions, provoking confrontation and issuing threats".

At a summit in Washington with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol, President Joe Biden warned that “a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partisans — partners — is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action.”

The two leaders also agreed to considerably strengthen their defense cooperation and promised to "respond promptly" in case of a North Korean nuclear attack. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that peace on the peninsula will come through force and that U.S. nukes will play a role in a counterattack should Pyongyang use its nukes.

Beijing condemned the decision Thursday, saying Washington "ignores regional security and stubbornly exploits the peninsula issue to create tension. What the U.S. is doing ... is causing confrontation between the sides, undermining the nuclear nonproliferation regime and the strategic interests of other countries," Mao said.

The U.S. actions, she added, "aggravate tensions on the peninsula, undermine regional peace and stability, and run counter to the goal of denuclearizing the peninsula."