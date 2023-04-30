Projections indicate that China's population size could fall below 1 billion by the end of the century, while India's population is expected to continue growing

India has become the most populous country in the world, surpassing China to reach more than 1.425 billion people, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

Two weeks ago, the UN body announced that "by the end of this month, India's population will reach 1,425,775,850, equaling and then surpassing the population of mainland China," thus excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

India owes its first place to the weakening demographic of China. After peaking at 1.426 billion in 2022, the population of the Middle Kingdom has begun to decline. Projections indicate that China's population size could fall below 1 billion by the end of the century, while India's population is expected to continue growing for several decades, according to DESA.

Other data published by the UNFPA, also affiliated with the UN, indicated that India's overtaking of China is not expected to happen before the middle of this year.

Although both nations will account for more than a third of the estimated global population of 8.045 billion, population growth in both has been slowing. India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2 percent since 2011, down from 1.7 percent in the previous decade, government data showed.

Last year, China's population fell for the first time in six decades, a historic turn expected to usher in a long period of decline in citizen numbers, with profound implications for its economy and the world.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said population dividends depend not only on quantity but also on quality: "Population is important, but talents are also important...China has taken active measures to respond to population aging.”