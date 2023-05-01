U.S. hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan talks to reach 'lasting peace'

'Our goal is to make sure the ministers can sit down and talk to each other,' a U.S. official says, adding that 'all the issues are being discussed'

The United States hosted negotiations between the foreign envoys of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday, seeking to quell tensions over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a dinner with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoya and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov the day prior, before kicking off the expected four days of talks between the two sides at a State Department facility near Washington.

“The U.S. is pleased to be hosting… Mirzoya of Armenia and… Bayramov of Azerbaijan to facilitate negotiations this week, as they work together to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region,” said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

Blinken “believes that direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace,” Patel added.

The U.S. envoy also spoke on Sunday with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, expressing concerns about a recently erected checkpoint on the only land link to Nagorno-Karabakh, which he said “undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process.”

Armenia and Azerbaijan have gone to war twice over the territory, in 1990 and 2020, leaving tens of thousands dead, and clashes regularly erupt. Tensions spiked again last week over the checkpoint, which Armenia considers a violation of the ceasefire.

Speaking on grounds of anonymity, a U.S. official told AFP the talks aim more at "an agreement on normalization of relations" rather than a peace treaty.

"Our goal is to make sure the ministers can sit down and talk to each other," the official said, adding that "all the issues are being discussed."