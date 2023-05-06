Magnitude 6.5 earthquake kills one in Japan, dozens more injured

No reports of tsunamis, though the sea level did change, but the Meteorological Agency did warn of more quakes occurring over the next week

A major earthquake killed one person and injured at least 29 others in central Japan, as well as over 50 aftershocks, all of which has destroyed many buildings in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake occurred at 14:42 (05:42 GMT) on Friday. Caught off-guard, the victim then fell from a ladder in Suzu, near the Sea of Japan, according to a crisis management official.

Two people who were trapped in a destroyed building were rescued, he added, and about 50 people were given emergency shelter in schools and city hall. The Meteorological Agency said that the tremors could make it “impossible to remain standing or move without crawling.”

“We will continue to assess the extent of the damage and, in close cooperation with local authorities, will do our best to implement emergency-disaster measures,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno about the national government’s response.

No tsunami was reported, but the Meteorological Agency said the sea level changed by around 10 centimeters in the prefecture. It warned of more quakes occurring over the next week.

In March, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck again off the coast of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture - the site of 2011’s natural disaster that resulted in the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. Last month, in April, North Korea threatened "offensive" nuclear expansion in a show of force against the U.S. and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.

This year, 2023, Japan chairs the G7 group and will host the yearly assembly. It will bring together the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the EU. Regional tensions from North Korea to China-Taiwan will be on the agenda, as well the Ukraine-Russia conflict.