The summit is the first time in 12 years that a meeting between the leaders of Japan and South Korea has been held on Korean soil

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, for whom warming long-tumultuous relations with Tokyo is a priority in the face of the rising North Korean nuclear threat.

The summit is the first time in 12 years that a meeting between leaders of Japan and South Korea has been held on Korean soil.

Relations between the two countries remain haunted by the brutal colonization of the Korean peninsula by Japan between 1910 and 1945. Ties deteriorated in 2018 after a South Korean court ruled ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation for the forced labor suffered by many Koreans during the colonial era.

Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a welcoming ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea.

In early March, Yoon presented a plan to compensate these victims, without mandatory financial participation from Japan. It is time to "break the vicious circle of mutual hostility and work together," he said.

During that visit, Tokyo and Seoul had lifted their mutual trade restrictions, including those imposed by Japan in retaliation for the 2018 ruling. And in April, Japan had announced the reinstatement of South Korea on a "white" list of trusted trading partners, from which it had removed it in 2019.