Thousands displaced by deadly violence in northeastern India

At least 55 dead in clashes in the state of Manipur sparked by a protest march by a tribal group

Some 23,000 people have fled ethnic violence in northeast India that has reportedly killed at least 55, officials said Sunday, although there was no new "major violence" overnight.

The unrest in Manipur state erupted after a protest march by a tribal group last week sparked clashes, with vehicles and houses set on fire and authorities firing tear gas.

The military has deployed thousands of troops to the state bordering Myanmar, issued "shoot-at-sight" orders in "extreme cases," imposed curfews and cut the internet.

Police also clashed with some demonstrators as looting and arson occurred in parts of the remote Indian state that borders Myanmar and at least 20 people, including two local lawmakers, were injured in clashes in recent days.

Tensions arose as the Meitei people, who live in mostly in the main valley, were agitating to be granted scheduled tribe status. But the recognized tribes in Manipur opposed that status being extended to the Meitei, who are the largest single ethnic group in the state.

The Meiteis are Hindus while rival groups, including the Kuki and other tribes, are mostly Christian and mainly live in the surrounding hill districts. Ethnic Muslims constitute about eight percent of the state population.