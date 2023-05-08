Chinese FM Qin calls to 'stabilize relations' with U.S.

Qin says China-U.S. ties are of 'great significance,' but 'a series of erroneous words and deeds by the U.S. side' has undermined their progress

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday held talks with the U.S. ambassador during which he said the “top priority” was to stabilize relations between the rival powers, Beijing said.

Qin’s talks with Nicholas Burns in Beijing were one of the highest-level meetings between the two countries since Washington shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the United States earlier this year. That incident led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly call off a rare trip to China.

“The top priority is to stabilize China-U.S. relations, avoid a downward spiral, and prevent accidents from occurring between China and the United States,” Qin was cited by state media as telling Burns.

“This should be the basic consensus between the two countries and is also the bottom line that must be upheld when dealing with state-to-state relations, especially ties between two major countries,” he added.

Qin told Burns that relations between Beijing and Washington were of “great significance,” but that “a series of erroneous words and deeds by the U.S. side” has undermined their progress since Chinese President Xi Jinping met his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden last November.

On Monday, Qin headed to Europe where he will meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French counterpart Catherine Colonna, before visiting Norway.