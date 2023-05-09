ASEAN at a ‘crossroad’ as violence in Myanmar surges

ASEAN efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar have yet to yield progress as the junta refuses to engage with its opponents

Southeast Asian nations are at a “crossroad” as escalating violence in junta-controlled Myanmar loomed over a regional summit that started Tuesday, a senior Indonesian minister warned.

Myanmar has been ravaged by deadly violence since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government over two years ago and unleashed a bloody crackdown on dissent.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), long-decried by critics for its inaction on regional issues, has led diplomatic attempts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. But those efforts have yet to yield progress, as the junta refuses to engage with its opponents – which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup forces, and armed ethnic minority groups.

An air strike on a village in a rebel stronghold last month that reportedly killed about 170 people sparked global condemnation and worsened the junta's isolation. It also fueled calls for ASEAN to take tougher action to end the violence or risk being sidelined.

“ASEAN is at a crossroad,” said Mahfud MD, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for politics, legal, and security. “Crisis after crisis is testing our strength as a community. And failure to address them would risk jeopardizing our relevance.”

Foreign ministers and national leaders met in the Indonesia island of Flores for the May 9-11 ASEAN summit to continue their efforts in kickstarting a five-point plan agreed upon two years ago with Myanmar after mediation attempts to end the violence failed.

Myanmar remains an ASEAN member but has been barred from top-level summits due to the junta's failure to implement the peace plan. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said her country was using "quiet diplomacy" to speak with all sides of the Myanmar conflict and spur renewed peace efforts.