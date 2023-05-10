Pakistan: ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan in court amid violent protests nationwide

Khan, 70, has been the target of dozens of judicial investigations since his ouster in 2022

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who ruled from 2018 to 2022, is due to appear before a special court meeting at a police building on Wednesday after his arrest on corruption charges.

Khan, 70, has been the target of several dozen judicial investigations since his ouster in 2022. He had managed so far to thwart various attempts to arrest him.

Violent demonstrations were triggered by his supporters across the country after his arrest, the outcome of a long political crisis in Pakistan.

After his arrest, protesters broke into the military commander's residence in the eastern city of Lahore and blocked the gates to the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad. Police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters in Karachi and Lahore.

"This arrest is in accordance with the law," insisted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. It was carried out by the main anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), "an independent body that is not controlled by the government," he stressed.

Imran Khan's party, the PTI, have vowed to contest the arrest. "Senior PTI leaders will meet Imran Khan at the NAB court" on Wednesday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the party's vice president, said in a video posted on the website.

He called for the protests to continue "in a legal and peaceful manner" while condemning the police crackdown.