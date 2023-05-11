Their respective leaders, Nikol Pashinian and Ilham Aliyev, are due to meet on Sunday in Brussels for negotiations

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other, Thursday, of initiating attacks on their shared border. International efforts have intensified, in order to cool down the heated tensions between the two neighboring countries, over a 30-year territorial dispute.

In early May, top envoys from the warring countries met in the U.S., and on Sunday the Armenian and Azerbaijanian heads of state, Nikol Pashinian and Ilham Aliyev, are scheduled to meet in Europe. But, the tensions at the border continue to deteriorate.

"Azerbaijani forces are shooting artillery and mortars at Armenian position in the Sotk region" the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Three of their servicemen were reportedly wounded as a result of the firing, and Armenia said it was taking "appropriate defensive measures".

On the other hand, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of firing "large-caliber weapons" at Azerbaijani positions on the border, denouncing it as a "provocation.”

“Despite warnings about the need to stop provocations,” the ministry released in a statement, “the Armenian side has once again violated the ceasefire agreement,” and said that an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded by Armenian fire on Wednesday night and that "mortar fire" was continuing on Thursday morning.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are repeatedly at war over the territory, first in 1990 and then 2020, leaving tens of thousands dead in frequent clashes. Nagorno-Karabakh has been the key battleground for decades, as the two forces fight to control the mountainous region predominantly populated by Armenians that seceded from Azerbaijan.

Moscow previously brokered a ceasefire between the two countries after the fighting in 2020, they even posted peacekeepers along the corridor. Russia is reportedly unwilling to strain its ties with Turkey now, Azerbaijan's key ally, and the “special operation” in Ukraine has also kept the Kremlin preoccupied. So the United States and European Union have stepped up to advance the peace talks.