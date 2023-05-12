Pakistani court grants bail to ex-prime minister Khan after his arrest canceled

The ruling comes after the Supreme Court earlier on Thursday called Khan's arrest 'unlawful'

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was granted two weeks of bail by Islamabad High Court on Friday in a graft case, media reported on Friday.

According to the private television channel Geo News, Khan should be released instead of being re-arrested as it has been feared before. The ruling comes after the Supreme Court earlier on Thursday called his arrest “unlawful.”

Khan’s detention sparked riots across the country and his appearance in the court on Friday morning came amid increased police and military presence. The former prime minister was ousted from office last April, and has since been publicly criticizing Pakistan’s government and military officials.

He was shot in the leg during an assassination attempt in November, which was blamed on his political opponents. Khan was arrested on Tuesday at the Islamabad High Court on the orders of the country’s top graft agency.