Professional basketball player and former NBA star Dwight Howard triggered a wave of criticism this week on Chinese social media after he called Taiwan a “country.”

"Hello everyone, I'm Dwight Howard, and since I have come to Taiwan, I have gained a whole new appreciation of this country," Howard said in a promotional video with the Taiwanese vice president.

China claims sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan and says the island is not a separate country, but part of "one China" governed by Beijing – and urges that it will never renounce the use of force to enforce its claims.

Taipei rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

Still, Beijing's insistence that Taiwan is not a country means that the island is excluded from many international organizations and its athletes compete in international tournaments under the banner "Chinese Taipei.”

After the video’s release, it did not take long for a backlash to build. The hashtag #HowardTaiwanindependence went viral on China's Weibo social media platform with many people accusing Howard of promoting Taiwan's independence.

Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai – a contender in Taiwan's presidential election next year – appeared with Howard in the video, pretending to be directing the video in which Lai refers to Taiwan as a "free country.”

The NBA is very popular in China, and this was not the first time people linked the league with having sparked controversy there.

In 2019, Chinese broadcasters stopped airing games of the Houston Rockets after general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of anti-government protests in Hong Kong. And in 2021, a similar outcry when Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter denounced China's treatment of ethnic Uyghur people and other Muslims.