Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden, Yoshimasa Hayashi says regions cannot be separated

In the face and Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday urged that security in Europe could not be separated from that in the Indo-Pacific region, and that a unified response was needed in the wake of war in Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had “shaken the very foundation of the international order,” Hayashi said at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers in Sweden.

“Otherwise,” the Japanese envoy continued, “similar challenges will arise in other regions, and the existing order which has underpinned our peace and prosperity could be fundamentally overturned.”

Tokyo joined the West in their support of Ukraine’s independence in the face of Russian aggression. Beijing has remained neutral while continuing to build a close relationship with Moscow.

“In addition, China and Russia are strengthening their military collaboration, including joint flights of their bombers and joint naval exercises in the vicinity of Japan,” Hayashi said.

Russia and China are "cooperating," Adomas Davalga, a former Lithuanian diplomat and expert conflict mediator, told i24NEWS. "Discourse usually led by the Russian Federation is also being taken by the Chinese, even if later denied,” he added, referencing a Chinese ambassador’s claim that ex-Soviet countries have no sovereign status.

Davalga explained that it was crucial not to divide Europe nor split it from its allies, despite conflicting opinions within the continent. “There’s hope,” he said, “unity achieved with differing opinions is the key to conflict resolution.”

“The more there will be unity in European countries, and the wider community will also be united, then there's hope,” Davalga concluded with an outlook similar to Hayashi.