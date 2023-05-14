Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders meet in Brussels as tensions simmer

Armenia's Pashinyan accuses Baku of seeking to 'undermine the talks,' saying there is 'very little' chance of singing a peace accord with Azerbaijan's Aliyev

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan met on Sunday for talks in Brussels amid heightened tensions on the border between the two countries over control of a contested enclave.

Hosted by European Council President Charles Michel, the talks between Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan came a day after fresh clashes erupted on the border between their two Caucasus countries.

On Thursday, an Azerbaijani soldier was killed and four Armenian soldiers were wounded in other clashes. The day after, the Armenian government announced that one Armenian soldier was killed and two others wounded by Azerbaijani forces.

Sunday’s meeting – the fifth of its kind under European mediation – followed separate bilateral talks between Michel and the two leaders. Pashinyan accused Baku of seeking to “undermine the talks” and said there was “very little” chance of signing a peace accord with Aliyev during the meeting.

The neighbors fought two wars in the early 1990s and 2020 over control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region mostly populated by Armenians that seceded from Azerbaijan over 30 years ago. After a brief war that saw Azerbaijan retake territory in the separatist region in 2020, Baku and Yerevan agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Russia.

Russian peacekeepers have since been deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh, but Armenia has complained for several months that they are ineffective.

Tensions flared recently when Baku announced that it set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin corridor – the only route linking Armenia to the separatist enclave. It was already under a blockade that has caused shortages and power cuts.