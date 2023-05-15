China sentences U.S. citizen to life in prison for alleged espionage

Earlier in April, China approved an amendment to its anti-espionage law, broadening its scope by widening the definition of spying

A 78-year-old U.S. citizen was sentenced to life in prison for espionage in China, according to a court statement released on Monday.

John Shing-wan Leung, who has an American passport and Hong Kong permanent residency, "was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life", said the statement from the Intermediate People's Court in the eastern city of Suzhou.

According to AFP, Suzhou authorities "took compulsory measures according to the law" against 78-year-old Leung in April 2021, without specifying when he had been taken into custody.

The court statement provided no further details on the charges. While closed door trials are routine in China for sensitive cases, such heavy sentences are relatively rare for foreign citizens in China.

The jailing is likely to further damage relations with Washington, which are already severely strained. Earlier in April, China approved an amendment to its anti-espionage law, broadening its scope by widening the definition of spying and banning the transfer of any data related to what the authorities define as national security.