Liz Truss calls for a 'network of liberty,' noting that Taiwan is 'on the frontline of the global battle for freedom'

Former British prime minister Liz Truss spoke in Taiwan on Wednesday, saying she came to show support for the island and called for an “economic NATO” to face China's “bullying on a major scale.”

“If we’re serious about preventing conflict in the South China Sea, we need to get real about defense cooperation,” said Truss, calling for a “network of liberty.” She noted that Taiwan was “on the frontline of the global battle for freedom.”

The former leader's comments drew harsh criticism from China’s embassy in London, calling her trip “a dangerous political show which will do nothing but harm to the UK." Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its “one-China policy” and has threatened to use force for “reunification” with the island of 23 million people.

Meanwhile, as the United States reportedly accelerates its military assistance, such as the sale of defensive weapons, China’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Colonel Tan Kefei said such aid would be an “extremely wrong and dangerous move.”

China “continues to strengthen military training and preparations and will resolutely smash any form of Taiwanese independence secession along with attempts at outside interference,” Tan continued, saying the regime “will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

"If we have a new Cold War, the outcome will be even more disastrous than the previous one and it will seriously damage the relationship and cooperation between China and Europe," Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned Friday.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi brought up Russian and Chinese military cooperation on Saturday and said security in Europe could not be separated from that in the Indo-Pacific region. He then called for a unified response.