G7 leaders meet in Japan to discuss Ukraine war, tensions with China

The seven leaders of the world's wealthiest large democracies are meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, for this year’s G7 Summit that kicks off on Friday.

The location of the event carries heavy symbolism on several levels. Hiroshima is the site of the world’s first ever nuclear attack.

A relevant warning of the dangers of nuclear warfare - once again a global concern, as Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues. Serving as a reminder of Moscow’s arsenal of almost 6,000 nuclear warheads. The conflict is set to be at the top of the agenda.

“Well I think the most important thing is for us to demonstrate unity and purpose when it comes to supporting and standing with Ukraine. I just met with President Zelenskiy earlier this week at Chequers and I will be making sure that I talk to other leaders - not just in the G7 – but the other leaders that are also coming here about continuing our support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and the terrible war crimes they are committing against their people,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Russia was a member of the G7 until 2014, when it was kicked out for annexing the Crimean peninsula, part of Ukraine.

“We stand up for shared values, including supporting the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign territory, and holding Russia accountable for its aggression,” said U.S. President Joe Biden.

The G7 comprises the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. All are closely tied economically to China, the world’s second largest economy. But divided on how to deal with what they see as Beijing’s economic coercion and growing assertiveness.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, meanwhile has chosen to hold his own summit for five Central Asian countries, key to Beijing’s interests in the region. Putting into question, according to some specialists, the relevance and influence of the G7 as it stands today.

"In the past, due to the huge gap in national strength between developed and developing nations, the global trends and the international order were set up with developed countries taking the lead. But now that is no longer the case, as it is no longer an era where G7 countries can represent the whole world," said Tomoki Izumikawa, special researcher at the Okinawa University Regional Research Institute.