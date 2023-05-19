New Zealand’s civil defense agency issued an advisory saying they expected New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents

Tsunami warnings were issued to countries in the South Pacific on Friday after a 7.7 magnitude struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia.

Potential tsunami threats were issued for Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659397035240431616 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The US tsunami warning system said waves of one meter were possible in Vanuatu, while waves of up to 0.3 meter above the tides were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia and Kiribati.

Smaller waves were possible in Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

New Zealand’s civil defense agency issued an advisory saying they expected New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.

Australia’s Lord Howe island could be “impacted by dangerous rips, waves and strong ocean currents in the marine environment”, the New South Wales state emergency service (SES) said.