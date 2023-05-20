G7 reaches a softened tone with China, a warning on 'stability' in Taiwan Strait

The economic group states the need for a 'constructive and stable relations' with Beijing, but also warns about 'militarization activities'

G7 leaders softened their tone on economic and military issues with China. The economic group released a statement, stating the need for "constructive and stable relations" with Beijing, but also warned the Chinese about "militarization activities" in the region.

Composed of the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan, the group of seven advanced economies (G7) meet annually for pertinent issues. This year, Russia and China were on the agenda. However, it has struggled to deal with what's seen as economic coercion and growing assertiveness from Beijing in a united fashion.

"Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China nor do we seek to thwart China's economic progress and development," the statement read, and alleviated concerns that the G7 are not "decoupling or turning inwards".

However, the group did make a pledge, stating that "economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying," thus, the statement suggested a plan to "reduce excessive dependencies in our critical supply chains.”

The bloc, however, warned China about "militarization" efforts in the South China Sea and declared "peace and stability" in regards to Taiwan, as "indispensable" to global security. In addition, the G7 statement put pressure on Beijing to “influence” Russia "to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659813921857912833 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

President Volodymyr Zelensky was optimistic on the progress made on Saturday, he tweeted, "Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and increased cooperation for our victory. Today, peace will be closer.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659702979614629888 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Prior to the summit, a French diplomatic source spoke to AFP about deliberations between the differing camps and said, "we're not in a situation where the United States on one side are pushing for an ultra-aggressive policy towards China, while on the other, we're trying to counter that.”

“Well I think the most important thing is for us to demonstrate unity and purpose when it comes to supporting and standing with Ukraine,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi had also previously called for a unified response.