UN food agency to cut rations for Rohingya refugees, again

Rations would be cut from $10 per person monthly to $8 from June 1; the full ration of $12 was already cut in March

The United Nations food agency on Monday said lack of funding is forcing it to cut food aid for some one million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh camps for the second time this year.

Rations would be cut from $10 per person monthly to $8 from June 1, World Food Program spokesperson Kun Li told AFP. The full ration of $12 was already cut in March.

“The reasons for the ration cuts are lack of funding. We need urgently $56 million to restore the full ration,” Kun Li said.

Aid groups have said the cut in March caused hardship in the overcrowded camps, where malnutrition was already rampant.

Khin Maung, who heads the Rohingya Youth Association inside the camps, said the new food cut decision came as a surprise to the refugees and that it would lead to hunger.

"It's a shameful action by the United Nations," he said. "I think it is political. Some people have said it is a ploy to send Rohingyas back to Myanmar."

Aid workers said the move could worsen security in the camps, which last year saw scores of deadly drug-related clashes between Rohingya criminal groups.

UN and foreign diplomats have urged the Bangladeshi government to drop a ban preventing Rohingya from working outside the camps in the surrounding Cox's Bazar region. Experts have warned, however, that this could stoke resentment among the local population and further discourage the Rohingya from returning to Myanmar.

After several failed repatriation attempts, Myanmar has launched a pilot project to resettle around 1,100 Rohingya to a border township. But Rohingyas who visited the resettlement villages earlier this month said they have serious misgivings, with one saying: "We don't trust the Myanmar government one percent."