Chinese aircraft carrier leads flotilla through Taiwan Strait

Taipei’s Ministry of National Defense warned that a Chinese aircraft carrier, and two other warships, were in the Taiwan strait on Saturday. Tensions in the region have escalated recently, as China increased air and sea presence around the island it claims as its own.

"A (People's Liberation Army Navy) flotilla of 3 ships, led by the Shangdong aircraft carrier, passed through the Taiwan Strait around noon today," Taipei’s ministry said in a statement, and added that the flotilla went "to the west of the median line, heading northward.”

In response, the ministry said Taiwan’s military "monitored the situation and tasked (civil air patrol) aircraft, navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities.”

Even though Chinese warships in the area are announced near-daily by Taipei, the presence of the aircraft carrier is unusual, particularly because U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that tensions with Beijing should thaw “very shortly.”

During a recent G7 summit, of the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan, the world leaders softened their tone on economic and military issues with China. They stated the need for "constructive and stable relations" with Beijing, but also warned about "militarization activities" in the region.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department warned two days ago, on Thursday, that China had the capability of launching debilitating cyberattacks against critical infrastructure, a day after researchers uncovered a Chinese hacking group spying on such networks. However, Beijing rejected the assertions.