In the past seven decades, more than 6,000 climbers have scaled the world's highest mountain, and over 300 have lost their lives

The sons of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on Monday led celebrations in Nepal to mark the 70th anniversary of the historic first ascent of Mount Everest.

The scaling of the 29,032-foot peak on May 29, 1953, changed mountaineering forever and made the New Zealander and his Nepalese guide household names.

"In a whole lot of ways, it was not just Ed Hillary and Tenzing Norgay that reached the summit of Mount Everest, it was all of humanity," Peter Hillary said at a school founded by his father in the remote village of Khumjung, at 12,430 feet.

"Suddenly, all of us could go," he told AFP.

AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha People from the mountaineering community participate in a rally to mark the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

And gone they have. In the past seven decades, more than 6,000 climbers have scaled the world's highest mountain, according to the Himalayan Database. It remains dangerous, with more than 300 losing their lives in the same period, including 12 this year. Five others are missing, putting 2023 on course to be a record-deadly year.

As well as supporting tourism, the rapid growth in the climbing industry has raised revenue for Nepal, which today charges foreigners an Everest permit fee of $11,000.

Family members of both the climbers joined locals and officials at the school to inaugurate the Sir Edmund Hillary Visitors Center. A renovated museum also opened in Tenzing Norgay's name in Namche Bazaar, the largest tourist hub in the trek to the Everest base camp.

Top Nepali climbers, including the record holder for most Everest ascents Kami Rita Sherpa, were honored in a ceremony. Sanu Sherpa, the only person to climb the world’s 14 highest peaks twice, called on the government to support the Nepali guides, who bear huge risks to carry equipment and food, fixing ropes, and repairing ladders.